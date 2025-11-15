LG Sinha orders probe into Nowgam blast; CM Omar, others express grief

Jammu, Nov 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed anguish over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in which 9 people were killed and ordered a probe into the incident while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and others expressed grief over the deaths and injuries.

In a post on X, the LG said: “Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

“The government stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion.”

In a post on his official X handle, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident.

"The chief minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured”, the statement from Omar Abdullah said.

CM Omar also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured in the blast.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply anguished.

"This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured," Mehbooba posted on X.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed profound grief over the tragic accidental explosion in Nowgam. Karra expressed heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to deceased persons.

Nine people including an official of the J&K Special Investigation Agency (SIA), two Revenue Department officials, three personnel of the FSL team, two photographers of the Crime Branch and a local tailor were killed in the accidental blast inside the Nowgam Police Station on Friday night around 11.20 pm.

Nine people were killed and 29 people were injured in this incident. J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat has regretted the unfortunate accident and termed any other speculation on the cause of the blast as "unnecessary."

