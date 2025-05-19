Letter to CMs: TN BJP accuses Stalin of engaging in 'divisive politics'

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad has criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for what he termed a “politically motivated” letter to Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states, urging collective opposition to the President’s queries raised before the Supreme Court.

He accused Stalin of engaging in divisive politics and disregarding constitutional norms. In a statement issued on Monday, Prasad pointed out that the Supreme Court had, on April 8, ruled that time limits must be prescribed for the Governor and President to act on bills passed by State Legislative Assemblies. Following this, President Droupadi Murmu raised 14 questions and sought clarification from the Supreme Court.

Reacting to this development, Stalin wrote to the Chief Ministers of eight opposition-ruled states -- West Bengal, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir -- seeking a joint legal strategy. In the letter, Stalin reportedly said: “We must collectively oppose the note sent by the President, who has raised questions to the Supreme Court. We must present a united legal strategy before the Court and act to safeguard the basic structure of our political system.”

Terming this move as “unfortunate and misleading,” Prasad said Stalin’s response disrespects the President’s constitutional authority and represents a dangerous precedent of politicising institutional processes. He also took strong exception to Stalin’s remarks questioning how a nominated Governor could overrule an elected state government. “The Governor is not a private individual. He or she represents the Central Government, which, like the state government, is elected by the people,” Prasad said.

“Just as the actions of a state Chief Secretary reflect the decisions of the elected state government, the Governor represents the will of the elected Central Government,” the BJP leader stated.

Prasad further recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had experienced interference from Governors appointed by the then Congress-DMK coalition government under Dr Manmohan Singh.

However, he said that PM Modi never used the position of Governor to destabilise any state government and would not support such moves now either. He also noted that in Congress-ruled states, there were no ongoing disputes between Governors and Chief Ministers, adding, “Such tensions exist only in Tamil Nadu, and that too because of the DMK government’s confrontational attitude and tendency to challenge the Centre on every issue.”

Prasad concluded by saying, “Chief Minister Stalin must understand that the Central Government, too, is elected by the people. Rather than indulging in political theatrics like writing letters, he should work in coordination with the Centre for the benefit of the people.”

--IANS

aal/uk