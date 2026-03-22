Let’s reaffirm commitment to conserve every drop: PM Modi on World Water Day

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the need to conserve every drop of water and urged citizens to adopt responsible usage practices, while also acknowledging the efforts of individuals and communities working towards water conservation.

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Marking World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of sustainable water management in the face of growing global challenges.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Water sustains us and shapes our planet’s future. On World Water Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to conserve every drop of water and use it responsibly. Today is also a day to appreciate those who engage in sustainable practices, promote awareness and nurture a culture of conservation.”

He also shared a video message underlining the urgency of collective action.

“Today, the entire world is marking International Water Day to highlight the importance of water. Do whatever you can to save every drop of water,” he said, while encouraging measures such as water recycling, rainwater harvesting and increased community participation.

Emphasising the role of the younger generation, the Prime Minister said children can play a transformative role in water conservation efforts.

“I am very hopeful for the role children play in water conservation. The way children made cleanliness into a movement, the same way they can help in conserving water by becoming water warriors,” he added.

World Water Day, recognised by the United Nations, focuses on the global water crisis and promotes the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure water and sanitation for all. This year’s theme emphasises gender equality and the leadership role of women in water management.

The 2026 theme, ‘Water and Gender: Where water flows, equality grows’, draws attention to the disproportionate burden faced by women and girls in managing and collecting water, particularly in regions facing scarcity.

World Water Day serves as a platform to raise awareness, encourage action for water conservation and highlight the growing impact of climate change on water resources.

It is observed globally through conferences, awareness campaigns and the release of the annual UN World Water Development Report.

--IANS

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