Let's reaffirm commitment to build society with equal opportunities for women: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended best wishes to everyone on International Women's Day and called on the countrymen to create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society."

"On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," she added.

International Women's Day 2026 will be observed globally on Sunday to recognise women's accomplishments and raise awareness of gender equality.

The day honours the contributions of women in social, economic, cultural, and political spheres, while also highlighting the obstacles that many women continue to encounter.

The official theme for International Women's Day 2026 is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.' This theme emphasises the importance of ensuring that women's legal rights and protections are not only enshrined in law but are also actively enforced in daily life.

The origins of International Women's Day trace back to the early 1900s, when women throughout Europe and North America began advocating for improved working conditions, equitable pay, and voting rights.

In 1908, approximately 15,000 women marched in New York City, demanding shorter work hours, fair wages, and the right to vote.

The following year, activist Clara Zetkin suggested the concept of an international day for women's rights during a conference in Copenhagen. The idea gained substantial support, resulting in its observance in numerous countries.

The United Nations formally acknowledged International Women's Day in 1975, and March 8 was subsequently designated as the global day to honour women's rights and equality.

