LeT terrorist associate killed in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT) terrorist associate was killed by the security forces during the ongoing encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The terrorist associate has been identified as Altaf Lalli of the Lashkar-e-Taiba oufit.

Two security personnel have also been injured in the exchange of fire in Kulnar area of Ajas in the district. According to the police officials, the two policemen suffered gunshot wounds and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

The security forces had launched a search operation in the area based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.

"On 25 April 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued." Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X.

The operation is still underway.

On Thursday, an Army jawan succumbed to injuries during the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)