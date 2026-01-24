Leopard involved in fatal attack on pilgrim at K'taka hill shrine captured

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (IANS) The Forest Department has captured the leopard that attacked and mauled a devotee to death at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, officials confirmed on Saturday. The operation was carried out using drones and cages following the tragic death of a devotee, identified as Praveen.

Read More

The leopard was trapped late on Thursday night in the foothill region of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The capture operation was launched after Praveen, a resident of Cheeranahalli village in Mandya district, was killed in the attack.

The tragedy came to light on Wednesday when a pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Hill ended in disaster after the leopard attacked and killed the youth in the Talubetta forest area.

The incident had raised concern as lakhs of devotees use the same route during the annual padyatra.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Praveen, was travelling with four friends. The group had begun their journey on foot from Cheeranahalli village in Mandya district. The attack occurred late at night while they were walking along the roadside near Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Praveen was attacked after he fell while trying to escape. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

On Wednesday morning, Forest Department officials and police launched a search operation. Praveen’s body was later found in a gorge inside the forest. Officials said the leopard had mauled him, inflicting severe injuries to his neck, chest and head, and dragged the body nearly one km into the forest.

When the body was located, the leopard was still present and feeding on the remains. As forest staff and police did not have crackers or firearms at the spot, they faced difficulty in driving the animal away before retrieving the body. The operation to recover the body from the dense terrain was slow and arduous.

Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake a pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Hill on foot, passing through long forest stretches. Night-time foot pilgrimage has already been banned, and pilgrims have been instructed to use authorised transport services during the daytime.

Local residents expressed anger over the incident and alleged negligence by forest officials, claiming that leopard movement in the area had been noticed earlier and reported.

In the wake of the devotee’s death, authorities have banned trekking from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Sri Kshetra Male Mahadeshwara Betta. Sri Male Mahadeshwara Kshetra Development Authority Secretary A.E. Raghu has sought the cooperation of devotees and appealed to them to travel in groups. The restriction has been imposed to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

--IANS

mka/pgh