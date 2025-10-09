Leh district cracks down on fake news, social media restrictions imposed

Leh, Oct 9 (IANS) In a move to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public order, the District Magistrate of Leh, Romil Singh Donk, has issued a sweeping order prohibiting the circulation of fake news, rumours, and unverified content across social media platforms within the district.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, comes in the wake of recent unrest and the restoration of internet services after a two-week suspension.

The order, effective immediately and valid for two months or until further notice, targets platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube.

It mandates that no individual shall share, forward, or create any misleading or unverified content that could potentially disrupt law and order in Leh.

Social media group administrators have been specifically instructed to monitor their groups vigilantly. They are required to delete any content deemed fake or inflammatory and activate the “Admin Only” messaging control on WhatsApp to prevent unauthorised posts.

Violators will face strict legal action under applicable laws. This crackdown follows violent incidents in late September that left four dead and over 100 injured, prompting a district-wide internet shutdown on September 24.

With services now restored, authorities are taking proactive steps to prevent further escalation. The administration has also launched a magisterial inquiry into the violence, led by SDM Nubra Mukul Beniwal, urging public cooperation to ensure transparency.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting earlier on Thursday, expressing satisfaction over the return to normalcy.

He praised the resilience and unity of Ladakh’s citizens and emphasised the importance of responsible digital behaviour in safeguarding peace.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently debunked a viral AI-manipulated video falsely claiming that activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on orders from the Union Home Ministry.

Officials warned that such deepfakes are part of a growing threat to public trust and urged citizens to verify information before sharing.

Meanwhile, authorities restored Internet services in Leh district over two weeks after the violence that left four people dead and over 100 injured, on Thursday. The Internet services in Leh were suspended on September 24.

As Ladakh moves forward, the administration remains committed to ensuring safety, stability, and inclusive development, with a renewed focus on youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

