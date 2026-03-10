Legislative Privilege Committee recommends 30-days' civil imprisonment for NCP(SP) leader for criticism of council chairman

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The Privilege Committee of the Legislative Council on Tuesday submitted its report on NCP(SP) leader Suryakant More, recommending 30 days of civil imprisonment for his objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde during the poll campaign rally in the recently-concluded local body polls.

Committee Chairman and BJP MLC Prasad Lad presented the report in this regards.

Shinde who was in the Chair announced that the report has been submitted to the council.

The Legislative Council in the Winter Session of the State Legislature had accepted a breach of Privilege Motion moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar against Suryakant More of the NCP(SP).

The motion was filed following More’s ‘highly objectionable’ remarks concerning the Legislative Council chairperson and the state legislature. More is a close associate of NCP(SP)'s local MLA Rohit Pawar.

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe had then accepted the motion and directed authorities to conduct an enquiry against More and register a criminal case against him.

The incident stems from an election rally for the Jamkhed Municipal Council, where More allegedly targeted the Legislative Council and its chairperson, Ram Shinde.

The tension was rooted in local political rivalries: Ram Shinde had previously been defeated in the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat by Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP), and the exchange was part of an ongoing political feud in that constituency.

Presenting the notice, BJP group leader Praveen Darekar cited More’s controversial statements from the November 23, 2025, rally in Jamkhed: “Nobody cares about the red-coloured badge… The Legislative Council chairman does not even have the powers of a Panchayat Samiti chairman. The Speaker’s job is limited to counting votes… The Legislative Council’s red colour is a symbol of drought.”

The Breach of Privilege notice was moved by BJP's MLCs Darekar and Prasad Lad during the Winter Session in December 2025. They argued that the remarks were an insult not just to Ram Shinde personally, but to the constitutional office he holds and the history of the Upper House.

​The committee, chaired by Prasad Lad, summoned More three times, but he missed the initial hearings before eventually deposing.

