Legends remembered, icons felicitated in Padma ceremony (Lead)

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) In a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred Padma Awards to 69 individuals who have made exceptional contributions in diverse fields such as art, literature, education, public affairs, medicine, social work, science, sports, and industry. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other dignitaries, marked the second phase of the Padma Awards ceremony for the year 2025.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours of India, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. This year, the government had announced a total of 139 Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day.

Among those honoured in this phase were 3 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri awardees. The ceremony held special significance with 13 posthumous recognitions, honouring legends who left a lasting legacy in their fields.

One of the most emotional moments of the event was the posthumous conferral of the Padma Vibhushan to late Bhojpuri and folk singer Dr Sharda Sinha, whose music resonated deeply with the Indian heartland. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, received the award on behalf of the legendary folk singer, renowned for her devotional and Chhath songs.

Other recipients of the Padma Vibhushan included former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and classical dancer Kumudini Lakhia (posthumous).

The Padma Bhushan awardees included social activist Sadhvi Ritambhara, known for her role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, and celebrated journalist and author A. Surya Prakash. Among the posthumous Padma Bhushan recipients were legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, veteran politician Manohar Joshi, economist Bibek Debroy. enowned Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, and Osamu Suzuki, the Japanese industrialist known for his pivotal role in Suzuki’s partnership with India.

The largest share of honours came under the Padma Shri category, with 57 individuals recognised for their grassroots and innovative contributions across the country. Prominent names include playback singer Arijit Singh, cricketer R. Ashwin, author Pratibha Satpathy, former SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, and violinist Tejendra Narayan Majumdar. The list also included foreign nationals, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs—ten in total—reflecting India’s acknowledgement of global contributions.

Notably, 23 of the awardees are women, showcasing the growing recognition of female excellence in various sectors. The Padma Awards continue to honour unsung heroes—many of them from remote regions—who have made significant contributions without seeking the limelight.

This year’s ceremony reaffirms the spirit of "nation first, people first", with awardees reflecting India’s cultural, scientific, and humanitarian diversity. The government’s efforts to democratise the Padma Awards have made them a true people's honour, celebrating not just fame, but meaningful service.

--IANS

brt/vd