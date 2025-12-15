Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's statue unveiled in Hyderabad amid row

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) Amid a controversy, the statue of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was unveiled on Monday at Ravindra Bharathi, a state-run auditorium and cultural centre in the heart of Hyderabad, the state capital of Telangana.

Ignoring the protest by some activists of the Telangana statehood movement, authorities went ahead with the unveiling of the statue of SPB, as the late singer was popularly known.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP's Telangana unit President Ramchander Rao, singer S.P. Shailaja and family members of SPB attended the event.

Tight security arrangements were made for the event in view of the protest by a section of Telangana activists.

They opposed the installation of SPB's statue on the ground that he had allegedly refused to sing a Telangana song in 2004.

The singer, who was born in the present-day Andhra Pradesh, had allegedly refused to sing 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' penned by poet Andesri.

The song was last year declared the state song of Telangana.

President of the Telangana Kranti Dal and a Telangana statehood activist, Sangamreddy Prithviraj, and writer and activist Pasham Yadagiri had demanded the Telangana government not to install the statue of SPB and instead reserve this honour for cultural icons born in Telangana.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha had also backed the Telangana activists. She said that Ravindra Bharathi must be reserved for Telangana folk artists.

The 7.2-feet bronze statue of SPB was especially prepared in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu said that SPB left an indelible and enduring imprint on the history of Indian film music.

He described SPB as an artiste who transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries.

He recalled that SPB had rendered more than 40,000 songs in 14 Indian languages, demonstrating the universal appeal of music.

"With more than 40,000 songs in 14 Indian languages, his voice carried emotion and life, staying ever-fresh across generations and securing a timeless place in people's hearts," he said.

Sridhar Babu said that even as generations change, SPB's songs continue to retain their freshness and emotional resonance, touching the hearts of Telugu audiences and music lovers across the country.

The Minister noted that SPB was not only an unparalleled playback singer but also a versatile actor, music composer and dubbing artist.

He said that SPB's singing was marked by natural expression and emotional depth, often giving the impression that the actors on screen were singing themselves.

Sridhar Babu also noted that SPB consistently encouraged young talent and embraced new musical trends, while remaining rooted in discipline and humility.

The statue, he said, symbolised a lasting tribute to SPB's artistic excellence and the values he embodied.

--IANS

ms/khz