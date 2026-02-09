Led by PM Modi, decade of joint effort driving Arunachal’s transformation: CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the significant transformation witnessed across the state over the past decade is the result of collective efforts by the state government, elected representatives, officials and central agencies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Monastery at Taksing, a remote border village in Upper Subansiri district along the Tibet-China frontier.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to accelerating development, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in frontier areas, Khandu described the occasion as historic, noting that such a large public gathering was being witnessed for the first time in Taksing’s history.

He lauded the Nah Welfare Society, local leaders and the district administration for successfully organising the programme despite the logistical challenges posed by the region’s remoteness.

The Chief Minister said that more than 40 developmental initiatives, including inaugurations and foundation stone laying, were undertaken during the visit in the Nacho Assembly constituency, reflecting the rapid pace of infrastructure growth in the district.

Highlighting connectivity as the backbone of development, Khandu recalled that Taksing was once accessible only by helicopter due to the absence of road links. He said road connectivity was achieved in 2019 following sustained coordination with the Government of India and the Border Roads Organisation, ushering in socio-economic transformation in the region.

Referring to the Trans-Arunachal Highway, he said the nearly 1,800-km corridor from Tawang to Longding has significantly reduced travel time and improved access to district headquarters across the state, citing examples where journeys that earlier took over 12 hours can now be completed in around five hours.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the upcoming Frontier Highway, a strategic border road project approved by the Government of India. He informed that tendering is underway for several stretches, including the Sarli-Taliha and Taliha-Tato segments in Upper Subansiri district, and urged public cooperation to ensure smooth and transparent implementation.

Emphasising zero tolerance towards corruption, Khandu warned that delays or irregularities in land compensation and project execution would harm public interest. He referred to action taken in certain eastern stretches of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, where investigations were initiated and strict measures enforced to ensure accountability.

On border area development, the Chief Minister said the Vibrant Villages Programme, launched from Arunachal Pradesh in 2021, has brought tangible benefits to frontier regions by improving road connectivity, livelihoods and basic infrastructure.

He also underscored the importance of coordination between the civil administration, the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to build sustainable development models in border villages.

Announcing plans to develop Taksing as a tourism circuit, Khandu highlighted its historical and religious significance in Buddhism. He said Taksing is a sacred pilgrimage site associated with the ancient Tsari (Rong Kora), which attracted pilgrims from Tibet and other regions until the mid-20th century, adding that efforts are underway, in consultation with the Army and the Government of India, to revive the pilgrimage in a regulated manner.

