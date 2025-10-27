‘Learning by Doing’ to transform classrooms in UP

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is taking transformative steps to make basic education more experiential, skill-driven, and future-oriented.

Moving away from rote learning, the government is introducing innovative teaching methods to promote a culture of “learning by doing.”

Under this mission, a comprehensive action plan is being implemented to adopt the LBD (Learning by Doing) model across 3,288 selected council schools and DIET institutions in the state.

To strengthen this initiative, a three-day skill-based train-the-trainer programme will be launched for 1,888 teachers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Rural Development Institute, Lucknow, starting November 3, 2025, followed by training for 1,400 science and mathematics teachers at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Lucknow, from February 16 to March 18, 2026.

Conducted in 66 residential batches, the programme aims to equip teachers with practical teaching skills that integrate classroom learning with experiments, projects, models, and real-life applications.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh emphasised that the government’s goal is to transform Uttar Pradesh’s classrooms into spaces that encourage students to understand, explore, and discover, rather than merely memorise.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the evolving demands of a skill-based, innovation-driven, and AI-powered economy.

Education experts note that when children experiment, play, question, and explore solutions on their own, their curiosity, analytical ability, scientific outlook, expression, and problem-solving skills grow significantly. This is the essence of “learning by doing,” which turns children from passive listeners into active learners.

The training programme marks a major step towards creating a new educational culture in Uttar Pradesh, one in which schools become vibrant laboratories of experience rather than mere centres of instruction.

This effort will nurture a generation that is more capable, confident, and creative, reinforcing the state’s role in shaping a new, empowered India.

Director General of School Education Monika Rani said, “We aim to ensure that children freely ask questions, school laboratories come alive with activity, and teachers become catalysts for igniting thought and innovation in every classroom. This will define the new identity of basic education in Uttar Pradesh.”

