Learn to live in accordance with your dreams: PM Modi to Gujarat tribal students during Pariksha Pe Charcha

Gandhinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) During an interaction with students from Gujarat’s Devmogra in his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a wide-ranging discussion with tribal students, focusing on education, stress management, career choices and the contribution of tribal communities to nation-building.

The students, most of whom belong to tribal regions of the state, welcomed the Prime Minister in their native language and expressed happiness on seeing him wearing a jacket featuring their traditional folk art.

“We are very excited to meet you, Sir. Everyone wants to meet you at least once and interact with you, and we feel honoured to have had that opportunity today,” a student told PM Modi.

During the session, the Prime Minister also recalled meeting two students -- Jai and Avi from Mandvi -- during an earlier interaction in 2022, highlighting his continued engagement with young learners from the region.

One of the students asked the Prime Minister about his inspiration behind working towards the development of Gujarat’s tribal regions. Responding to the query, PM Modi referred to his experiences during the Pal-Chitariya event and the challenges faced by tribal communities.

“The tribal community's freedom was a significant event and involved many struggles. There was a terrible famine once, and I spent a lot of time working there. That made me realise the importance of focusing on education, and when I became CM, I knew attention had to be given to it,” he said.

Highlighting improvements in educational infrastructure, he added, “You would be surprised to know that there was no science school from Umbergaon to Ambaji. Now, many educational institutions benefit the students the most.”

“Education is very important for growth, and strong infrastructure is the foundation for long-term development,” the Prime Minister said.

Students also sought his advice on dealing with exam stress, referring to stressful national incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor while discussing mental pressure. The Prime Minister encouraged students to focus on practice and preparation.

“Recall the earlier exams. You will realise that before the exam, you were tense, and after the exam, there was no tension. The best thing for exams is to practice by writing, not just reading. Most people only read. However, if you keep practising, you won't feel stressed,” he said.

He further advised students to refresh their minds by maintaining a healthy routine.

“Laugh and sleep to freshen up your mind,” he told them.

Another student asked about choosing the right career path amid numerous professional opportunities.

The Prime Minister responded in a light-hearted manner, discussing how parents often react when children express diverse career interests, and encouraged students to follow their aspirations.

“Learn to live in accordance with your dreams,” PM Modi told the students.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of tribal culture and heritage.

Tribal artist Kishan Janabhai Rathava presented him with a Pithora Art painting, a traditional ritual artwork representing deities and divine blessings.

“I feel honoured that the Prime Minister accepted my paintings. It felt like talking to a friend,” Kishan said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of guidance from teachers and parents in shaping a student’s life.

“If you meet any great person in the world, you will definitely find two things in their life: first, the significant role of their mother, and second, the important role of their teacher,” he told the students.

Responding to a question on how tribal youth can contribute to the country’s development, PM Modi highlighted the community’s longstanding role in India’s growth.

“The growth the country has witnessed today is because of the tribal community. India's progress is enriched by its tribal communities; these people worship nature and protect it. Even today, there is a significant number of tribal community members in the Indian armed forces. There cannot be any difference across different sectors in the country,” he said, citing the example of Indian cricketer Kranti Gaud, a tribal woman from Madhya Pradesh.

Students expressed happiness after the interaction, saying the conversation with the Prime Minister left a strong impression on them. “We did not even realise how much time had gone by while interacting with PM Modi,” a student said.

They also performed tribal songs for him, creating a vibrant cultural atmosphere during the interaction.

