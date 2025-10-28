Leadership tussle within Cong out in the open, claims K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Karnataka BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that the ongoing leadership tussle within the ruling Congress has now become an open battle, claiming that the government in the state has completely lost administrative control.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, “The way the drama is unfolding in the ruling Congress, with ministers issuing contradictory statements every day, clearly shows that the administrative system in Karnataka has collapsed. People have lost faith in this government.”

He said the BJP had earlier predicted that major political developments would unfold in October and November, and those predictions are now coming true. “Even Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself has admitted that internal bickering within the Congress has brought the administration to a standstill. When the Home Minister makes such a statement, what more evidence is needed?” Vijayendra asked.

He alleged that cabinet colleagues are openly fighting for the Chief Minister’s chair, adding that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have now publicly acknowledged the rift.

“The people of Karnataka are least bothered about whether Siddaramaiah continues or D.K. Shivakumar takes over. What they care about is governance, and this government has failed them,” Vijayendra said.

The BJP state chief accused the Congress government of neglecting farmers’ distress, claiming that no relief package had been announced even as the BJP-led Maharashtra government had already released compensation for farmers.

“All BJP MLAs have toured the Kalyana Karnataka region, and the situation is alarming. During former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure, relief funds were released immediately. Is it not this government’s responsibility to come to the farmers’ aid?” he questioned.

Vijayendra further claimed that suicides by farmers and even government employees are on the rise, while the state’s economy is under strain and the government is “struggling to pay salaries.”

He also criticised the government for delaying Bengaluru civic and Zilla Panchayat elections, saying that the Congress administration has failed to introduce any new schemes beyond its pre-poll guarantee programmes.

On allegations of irregularities involving Speaker U.T. Khader, Vijayendra said he had discussed the issue with senior party leader and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and termed the matter “serious.”

“Corruption has reached its peak in the state -- from the finance department to the ST Development Corporation. Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress high command,” he alleged.

