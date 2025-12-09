Leadership row resurfaces in K'taka Cong after Yathindra’s renewed stand

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (IANS) The infighting within the Congress in Karnataka widened after Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reiterated that he stands by his controversial statement that the High Court did not entertain Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s claim to become Chief Minister and that his father would complete the full term.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Yathindra said, “I am committed to my words. I have conveyed whatever I had to convey. I will not react to those statements any further. There is nothing more to say now. I cannot keep responding to every reaction. Let anyone say whatever they want.”

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, was asked whether there had been any conversation within the party on future leadership.

He responded, “There is no such discussion. Our leader is Siddaramaiah. He will decide who the future leader should be. The high command will make a decision based on its report. In particular, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have to decide on the future leadership.”

He added a remark aimed at reinforcing the leadership structure. “There is a high command, and we will abide by its decision. The king is alive, I say, though it may not be proper to make such a statement in a democratic system. Our leader will decide who the future leader should be, and the high command will decide.”

Responding to Yathindra’s controversial statement, the Minister said, “Everyone has the freedom to express their personal opinions. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have stated that they will abide by the high command’s decision. We also say that our leader, Siddaramaiah, and all of us, will abide by the high command’s decision.”

Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna criticised the ongoing exchange and advised restraint. He said leaders should “zip their mouths” until the Assembly session concludes.

“They can let their tongues wag afterward. Senior leaders themselves are talking about peace and unity. In this situation, making statements on leadership is wrong. Those who make such statements should be issued notices by the party. I urge central leaders to take action,” he said.

Another MLA, H.C. Balakrishna, supported Gopalakrishna. “I endorse the statement made by Belur Gopalakrishna. Unnecessary matters are being discussed. The high command should give the issue a final shape.”

The recent tensions began after Yathindra said on Monday that those predicting a change in the Chief Minister’s post were “dreaming”. He said the Congress high command had already made it clear that there would be no change in the state’s leadership.

Yathindra said, “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said he is an aspirant for the CM’s post. In response, the high command has clarified that this is not the appropriate time and also made it clear that there will be no change in the Chief Minister.”

He added, “The matter ends there. Hence, there is no tussle anymore. Opposition parties are unnecessarily spreading rumours and creating perceptions.”

--IANS

mka/snj/skp