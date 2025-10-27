‘Leaders who avoid ground-level work operate from AC rooms,’ says Tej Pratap; visits Mahua on motorcycle

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) National President of the Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Monday criticised leaders who, he said, stay disconnected from the people and “operate from AC rooms, avoiding ground-level work.”

Speaking to IANS, Tej Pratap remarked, “Leaders who avoid ground-level work operate from air-conditioned rooms. Those who stay grounded remain connected to the land, while we work on the ground.”

On being asked why he chose not to travel in an AC car to meet the people of Mahua, Tej Pratap explained, “That’s why I chose to come on a motorbike to meet my people, instead of being like those leaders who move around in air-conditioned cars. I am grounded, that’s why I came on a bike.”

Highlighting his development work in the region, he added, “Earlier, people used to visit Patna for medical treatment, but now they get treatment here in Mahua itself. I have worked for their betterment. The people here want work; they want employment, but they do not get it. Roads will also be built, and we will win.”

"I have worked a lot in Mahua, there were no proper roads here. We have worked on development, including starting the work to open a medical college," he added.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi distanced himself from his father and brother, Tejashwi Yadav, marking a clear rift within the prominent political family after being excluded from the party and family.

Tej Pratap, who previously served as Bihar’s health minister from 2015 to 2017 and won the Mahua Assembly seat in 2015, is highlighting the stalled hospital project to address local grievances and reinforce his commitment to improving regional healthcare infrastructure.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2025 are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with the results to be announced on November 14.

