Leaders pay tribute to Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi’s mother​

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) Several senior leaders and dignitaries attended the Shradhkarma of Radha Devi Saraogi, the mother of Sanjay Saraogi, and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Read More

​Arif Mohammad Khan, Nitish Kumar, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin paid floral tributes and offered prayers for the departed soul.​

The Governor personally conveyed his sympathies to Sanjay Saraogi and his family during this moment of profound grief.​

Early in the morning, Nitin Nabin arrived at Darbhanga Airport and proceeded directly to the residence of Sanjay Saraogi, where he paid tribute to the portrait of Radha Devi Saraogi.

​Throughout the day, a steady stream of BJP leaders and NDA representatives visited the family to offer condolences.

​Among those present were Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal, and Bettiah Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal, along with several other senior NDA leaders.​

Paying tribute, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said he prayed for strength and patience for the family and peace for the departed soul.​

“The loss of a mother is extremely painful. I pray that God grants courage to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul,” the Governor said.​

After attending the Assembly session in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reached Darbhanga and paid his respects to Radha Devi Saraogi, standing in solidarity with the grieving family.

​Radha Devi Saraogi passed away on February 13 at the age of 72. She had been unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where she breathed her last.

​The late Radha Devi Saraogi was known to be deeply religious and actively involved in social work. News of her demise has cast a pall of grief over her family and well-wishers.

​Sanjay Saraogi was appointed as the BJP State President on December 15, 2025.

​--IANS

ajk/dan

​