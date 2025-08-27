Leaders hail RSS centenary, stress swadeshi, service to nation

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The second day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations in the capital witnessed a string of strong remarks from Sangh functionaries, political leaders, and public figures who underlined themes of nationalism, self-reliance and service to society.

RSS National Executive member Indresh Kumar, extending Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, said the festival symbolised collective well-being.

“May there be health and prosperity in the nation. Whatever the Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat) said, he said it fearlessly and clearly, in a guiding manner that leaves no confusion in anyone’s mind,” he remarked, hailing Mohan Bhagwat’s Wednesday address as forthright and decisive.

BJP leader Rakesh Sinha used the occasion to mount a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi has often been accused of having foreign affiliations. His actions and statements prove this. Though he is an Indian citizen, his behaviour aligns with foreign interests,” Sinha said, reiterating the BJP’s long-standing criticism of the Congress leader’s politics.

On the economic front, VHP International President Alok Kumar reacted to the United States’ decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on certain imports. “The US is not the world’s monitor to impose penalties. For the Indian industry, this is an opportunity to reduce dependence on the US market, explore new avenues, and embrace the mantra of Swadeshi. Self-reliance will be the real answer,” he asserted.

Union Minister S. P. Singh Baghel extended “heartiest congratulations” to all swayamsevaks, terming the Sangh’s 100-year journey an inspirational saga of discipline and service.

Adding a human touch, para-athlete Deepa Malik said Bhagwat’s speech carried a unifying message. “His words conveyed one clear message, that above all, we must have the spirit of serving the nation,” she noted.

The centenary celebrations, which began with Bhagwat’s keynote on redefining ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and emphasising cultural confidence, are being marked by lectures, panel discussions, and public outreach programmes at Vigyan Bhavan, which began on Tuesday and Thursday will witness the final day of this three-day event.

