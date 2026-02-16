Leaders, alliance partners, no one accepts Rahul Gandhi: BJP after Aiyar’s pro-Vijayan remark

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) After senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar expressed confidence that Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as the Chief Minister of Kerala, the BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that no one within the party or its alliance accepts Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as their leader.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “In the morning, I saw a news report that in Kerala, Mani Shankar Aiyar expressed low confidence in Rahul Gandhi, stating that he would not be able to lead the party to victory. The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal allegedly raised the slogan ‘Remove Rahul, bring Mamata, save the INDIA Bloc.’ Now in Assam, Bhupen Borah, the former state Congress president has reportedly left the party.”

Poonawalla further claimed that it was clear that confidence in Rahul Gandhi was declining.

“So, one thing is clear — no one has confidence in Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has lost 95 elections. There is no mandate. Their alliance partners, whether it is Trinamool Congress or the Samajwadi Party, whether it is Supriya Sule or Omar Abdullah or Hemant Soren, are distancing themselves from Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

He described Rahul Gandhi as a “non-performing asset” for the Opposition alliance.

“For the INDIA Bloc, he is like a liability. That is why everyone expresses no confidence. Leaders, veterans, alliance partners — no one accepts him as their leader. Wherever he goes, he makes them lose elections,” he added.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress leader Udit Raj said, “Why is this question being asked to Congress? If Mani Shankar said it, ask him. This is not a matter of honesty, it is an agenda. Mani Shankar Aiyar does not hold any post, so why is Congress being dragged into it?”

The Congress party on Monday sought to distance itself from the senior leader's public praise of Kerala CM Vijayan, which triggered outrage within party ranks in the state.

Aiyar on Sunday praised CM Vijayan's leadership and predicted that he will return to power for a third consecutive term. These remarks rattled the Congress' Kerala unit, which has been aiming to dislodge the Left Front government from the state.

With the party attempting to sharpen its attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the statement was seen as cutting its campaign narrative.

Seeking to contain the damage, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, on Monday, made it clear that Aiyar’s comments did not reflect the party’s official position.

“It is not Congress' opinion. It is his personal opinion,” Venugopal said, adding that Aiyar has not been associated with Congress activities for quite some time.

“He was a Congressman, that’s true, but such an opinion is entirely personal and not the party’s view,” he asserted.

The clarification underscores the discomfort within the party's central leadership over the controversy.

In Kerala, grassroots leaders reacted sharply, arguing that Aiyar’s praise undermines workers who have been agitating against what they describe as anti-people policies of the Vijayan government.

--IANS

jk/rad