‘Leader is shaped by values, not circumstances’: Maha CM on ‘Modi’s Mission’ book

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) A new book titled ‘Modi’s Mission’, authored by Berjis Desai, was launched at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday evening.

The event witnessed the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and author Berjis Desai, who hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader defined by conviction, discipline, and selfless service.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the book stands apart from other writings on Modi as it explores “how a person’s values and character are forged amid hardship.”

He noted that the author has beautifully portrayed PM Modi’s journey from a humble childhood to becoming India’s most transformative leader.

“Modi ji’s early life was full of struggle. He understood sacrifice at a very young age - he would eat less so that his family could have more. From the age of nine, he grasped what selflessness meant,” Fadnavis said.

“He devoted his life to a mission. No one imagined that an RSS pracharak would one day become the Prime Minister of India. The author has captured how PM Modi addressed ideological challenges — from Article 370 to Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq and judicial reforms — with deep consciousness and clarity,” he added.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, in his address, called PM Modi “a man of destiny who chose his own path and showed others the right way.”

He lauded the Prime Minister’s courage in abrogating Article 370 — an issue that many feared could trigger unrest.

“It was said rivers of blood would flow if Article 370 was removed, but Modi ji proved the world wrong — not a single bird fluttered. He achieved this without bloodshed,” the Governor said.

He further highlighted PM Modi’s decisiveness in matters of national interest.

“Whether it is buying oil from Russia or standing firm before President Trump, every decision was taken for India’s farmers and people. Modi ji thinks only of the nation,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the book as an honest portrayal of PM Modi’s life, calling it “a mirror of his struggles and truth.”

He said the transformation of India in the past 11 years has been “phenomenal.”

“Modi ji is the definition of hard work. He could have been a saint, a soldier, or a pracharak — destiny made him the latter, and through him, India found its strength,” Shinde said.

He added that parts of the book should be included in school education “so the next generation can learn from his journey.”

