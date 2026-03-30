Lawyer arrested in Jharkhand’s Pakur for sexually exploiting, blackmailing law student

Pakur (Jharkhand), March 30 (IANS) The police in Jharkhand’s Pakur district have arrested an advocate on charges of sexually exploiting a law student and blackmailing her after allegedly filming the assault, police officials said on Monday.

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The accused has been identified as Joel Murmu. Police said he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to officials, the victim had initially approached the advocate for legal advice and guidance. It is alleged that the accused, under the pretext of teaching her the nuances of law, gained her trust and brought her under his influence before sexually assaulting her.

Police further said that the accused allegedly recorded an objectionable video of the act and later used it to blackmail the victim. He also threatened to circulate the video if she reported the matter to anyone or the police.

Investigators said the accused had been exploiting the student for nearly seven months, during which she was also subjected to mental harassment apart from sexual assault. Fear of social stigma and repeated threats allegedly prevented the victim from approaching the authorities earlier.

The case came to light after the victim’s husband learned about the alleged exploitation. He reportedly confronted the accused, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Neighbours and family members intervened after hearing the commotion and alerted the police, who arrived promptly.

Based on the victim’s written complaint, police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Accused Murmu was arrested and sent to jail.

Officials said the investigation is being conducted on a fast-track basis and that all relevant evidence is being collected to ensure justice to the victim.

They said a medical examination of the victim has also been conducted.

--IANS

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