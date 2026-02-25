Law and order collapsed in Bihar, criminals running free: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Nitish Kumar government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Read More

Speaking to reporters outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises, Tejashwi alleged that murders are taking place daily across the state and that the government has completely lost control over criminals.

“Criminals have become completely unbridled. Whoever feels like shooting is shooting. The people of Bihar are living in fear,” he said, adding that the government has lost all credibility in maintaining law and order.

Tejashwi pointed out that despite having a Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers, no one is willing to take responsibility for controlling crime.

“The government has failed entirely. The general public feels unsafe,” he said.

Responding to a question about the shooting of a bride during a wedding ceremony, Tejashwi directly targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that he is currently at the weakest point of his political career.

He said that Nitish Kumar had never handed over the Home Ministry to anyone else during his tenure as Chief Minister, but now that the portfolio has been taken away from him, crime has surged.

“Since the Home Department was taken away, crimes have increased rapidly. Criminals are getting protection from people connected to the government,” Tejashwi alleged.

The RJD leader also questioned the timing of the infiltration issue raised during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar.

He alleged that the issue was being highlighted with an eye on the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

“This infiltration narrative is being raised repeatedly before elections. The same thing happened during Jharkhand and Bihar elections earlier—it’s purely for political benefit,” he claimed.

Attacking the Centre, Tejashwi criticised the government over the country’s economic situation.

He said the Indian rupee is weakening, and yet the government remains silent even as US President Donald Trump continues to impose tariffs on India.

“The central government is unconcerned about real issues. Instead of addressing economic challenges, they are busy with political rhetoric and distractions,” the LoP said.

With crime, governance, and economic concerns dominating his remarks, Tejashwi Yadav’s statement signals that law and order will remain a key political flashpoint in Bihar in the days ahead.

--IANS

ajk/uk