Law and order collapsed during Opposition rule, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, taking a jibe at the Opposition, on Sunday said it has no concrete issues today.

“Those who are questioning law and order know very well that during their rule, the system had completely collapsed. At that time, if any incident happened with a woman, not even an FIR was registered. In contrast, during the present government, the police are working swiftly. If anyone commits a crime, the police ensure that he is put behind bars,” the Chief Minister told the media after attending a marathon held in Dabwali in Sirsa district.

He said the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly will continue till August 27, during which various Bills will be introduced and legislative business will be carried out. The Opposition has also given attention-drawing motions, to which the government will respond.

Replying to a question related to the Bill introduced in Parliament, CM Saini said the effort of the Central government is to bring transparency in society and to build people’s trust in political parties and leaders. Otherwise, the situation used to be such that people would win elections even from inside jail. “This is the reason the Central government has brought this Bill so that transparency and public trust in democracy can be further strengthened.”

Answering a question related to bringing the Ghaggar river water into the kharif channel of Kaluana, the Chief Minister said, “Whether it is the work of remodelling canals or delivering water, the government is working speedily in this direction. There were some difficulties regarding water from Punjab, about which the Central government was also informed. So far, the Central government has held two meetings on the issue. Certainly, some solution will be found.”

--IANS

vg/uk