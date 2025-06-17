Last rites of pilot Rajveer Singh performed in Jaipur as emotional tributes poured in

Jaipur, June 17 (IANS) Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at Chandpol Mokshadham on Tuesday as the last rites of Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Rajveer Singh Chauhan -- who lost his life in the Kedarnath helicopter crash -- were performed with full honours.

The air reverberated with chants of "Rajveer Singh Chauhan Amar Rahe", as family members, Army personnel, and a sea of mourners gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the departed pilot.

In a profoundly moving moment, his wife, Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan, stood in uniform and saluted her husband one last time. Though her eyes brimmed with tears, her expression radiated pride and fortitude.

Leading the final procession while holding Rajveer’s portrait in his Army uniform, she was accompanied by family members, friends, and well-wishers, echoing patriotic slogans.

At the cremation site, she offered floral tributes and stood silently beside her husband's mortal remains, joined by senior Army officers and Rajveer’s batchmates. As she embraced his body one final time, the anguish of loss was visible. Later, she was seen speaking emotionally with Rajveer’s elder brother, unable to hold back her tears.

Earlier in the morning, Rajveer’s body was brought to his residence in Shastri Nagar at around 7 a.m. for antim darshan (final viewing). A large crowd of residents gathered to pay their respects. His elderly parents, inconsolable with grief, touched his body and sobbed, “We have lost everything.”

The tragedy struck just days before a planned celebration for his twin sons, born four months ago after 14 years of marriage. The family was preparing for the Jalwa Poojan (naming ceremony) when the devastating news arrived.

Rajveer had served in the Indian Army for 14 years, most recently with the Army Aviation Corps in Pathankot, before retiring in September last year. He had then joined Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd as a civilian helicopter pilot.

Speaking at the cremation site, Rajasthan Minister and former Army officer Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore paid homage to the fallen pilot.

“Even in their darkest hour, the family chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. This is the spirit and strength of India,” he said.

As the cremation concluded with full military honours, slogans of “Rajveer Singh Chauhan Zindabad” rang through the air -- a fitting farewell to a valiant son of the soil who lived and died in service of the nation.

At the family’s Shastri Nagar home, grief hung heavy. Relatives, friends, and neighbours poured in throughout the day, struggling to face the irreparable loss.

His father, Govind Singh Chauhan, a retired BSNL employee, recounted the fateful moment he received the news. “Rajveer’s colleague, Captain V.K. Singh, called me around 7.45 a.m. and informed me about the accident. He said Rajveer’s last words from the cockpit were, ‘I am taking a left turn for landing’. Moments later, the crash occurred.”

Rajveer, who got married in 2011, took a break from flying earlier this year during his wife’s delivery and resumed duties only about six weeks ago.

“We had booked the venue and finalised the guest list for the Jalwa Poojan. Rajveer was scheduled to come home on June 25. We were busy with preparations,” his father said, his voice choked with emotion.

Now, the family’s dream has turned into a nightmare. A life full of promise has been tragically cut short, leaving behind grieving parents, a shattered wife in uniform, and two infant sons who will grow up only hearing stories of their heroic father.

--IANS

arc/skp