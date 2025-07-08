Last rites of Ashwini Vaishnaw's father performed in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 8 (IANS) The last rites of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father Daulal Vaishnaw were performed on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also marked his presence on the occasion and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister visited the Mokshdham in Jodhpur, paid his last respects by offering a floral tribute to the mortal remains of Late Daulal Vaishnaw, and prayed to provide strength and solace to the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss.

His last rites were performed in the evening at the Vaishnav community crematorium located in the Nagauri Gate Kaga area in Jodhpur.

Ashwini Vaishnaw lit the pyre of his father.

Among those present during the funeral procession were Pali MP P.P. Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, Jalore-Sirohi MP Lumbaram Chaudhary, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Jogeshwar Garg, former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, MLAs Atul Bhansali and Bhairaram Siwal, along with other public representatives, dignitaries, and a large number of citizens.

Ashwini Vaishnaw's father passed away on Tuesday morning, following ill health.

