‘Lantern not needed anymore,’ says PM Modi in Samastipur

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kicked off his Bihar Assembly election campaign from Samastipur, launching a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress alliance and declaring that Bihar does not need the lantern anymore - a symbolic jibe at the RJD’s election symbol.

Addressing a massive crowd, PM Modi began his speech with a dramatic gesture, asking people to switch on the flashlights of their mobile phones. As the entire ground lit up, he quipped, “Now tell me, when so many lights are shining here, what is the need for a lantern?”

The crowd erupted in applause as the Prime Minister used the moment to highlight the transformation Bihar has seen under the NDA government.

PM Modi said that today, 1 GB of data costs less than a cup of tea, and that this digital revolution has empowered Bihar’s youth.

“The youth making reels are the new creative force of Bihar. NDA’s policies have allowed them to earn and showcase their talent. This digital Bihar is the result of our reforms,” he said.

He emphasised how his government’s flagship initiative, the Jan Dhan Yojana, opened millions of bank accounts, ensuring that government benefits now reach people directly and transparently.

“Under the previous regime, the money used to disappear midway. But now every rupee sent from Delhi reaches the beneficiary’s account without leakage,” PM Modi said.

Attacking the RJD and Congress, he accused them of caring only for the political future of their families rather than the welfare of Bihar’s people.

“Bihar is the land of Aryabhata, the great mathematician. The youth here are intelligent and understand everything. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to those who spread lies and misinformation,” he asserted.

In a pointed attack on Tejashwi Yadav and the Grand Alliance, the Prime Minister recalled that in 2005, Bihar finally freed itself from RJD’s jungle raj (lawlessness) and began a new era of good governance under Nitish Kumar.

“During the UPA rule, the RJD continued to take revenge on Bihar and obstructed its development. But today, Bihar stands tall with progress and pride,” he said.

Highlighting key development projects, PM Modi said, “The NDA government has given three times more funds to Bihar than what the Congress-led UPA ever provided. Today, Vande Bharat trains are running, Darbhanga airport is operational, new railway lines and power plants are being built, and investment opportunities are increasing rapidly. The day is not far when every district of Bihar will have its own startup companies.”

Concluding his speech, PM Modi expressed confidence that the people of Bihar would once again support the NDA.

“Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Bihar has moved forward on the path of development and good governance. This time, the NDA will form the government with a massive majority,” he declared, as the crowd chanted “Phir Ek Baar, NDA Sarkar!”

