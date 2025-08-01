Language Minister Kapil Mishra finalises plan for Delhi Book Fair 2025

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Delhi Minister of Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra on Friday finalised the strategy for Delhi Book Fair 2025 and decided that the city’s language academies will put up their stalls at the event together on a single platform.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Delhi Book Fair 2025, an official statement said.

Mishra said, “Delhi is a centre of exchange of ideas, languages, and culture. The Book Fair will provide a common platform for our cultural consciousness and will enhance Delhi’s identity as a cultural hub.”

He said that promoting language and culture is our collective moral responsibility, and the book fair will not only showcase our diversity but also foster the spirit of inclusivity and dialogue.

The objective of the meeting chaired by Mishra was to finalise the strategy for coordination, contribution, and presentation by the ACL Department, Language Academics and effective representation of the collection of variables of the academies under the aegis of the Delhi Government.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Art, Culture and Language (ACL), Secretaries of various language academies, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, and Maithili-Bhojpuri and representatives of the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP).

During the meeting, it was decided that, for the first time, the Delhi government will set up a unified and integrated stall, where all language academies will be putting up their stalls together on a single platform.

The Delhi Book Fair is being jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). It will be held from August 6 to 10, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

The event will also feature the Stationery Fair and the Office Automation and Corporate Gift Fair, making it a combined platform for education, business, and creativity.

