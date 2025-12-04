Land grabbing case: Family firm of Telangana minister booked

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) A company owned by Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's family has been booked by police for allegedly attempting to grab a land estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Raghava Constructions, owned by Srinivas Reddy's son Harsha Reddy, has been named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Gachibowli Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

A group of masked men allegedly tried to grab the land at Vattinagulapally village in Ranga Reddy district late on the night of November 30.

Around 70 men used the JCBs to seize the land and allegedly demolished the compound wall surrounding the property. They also attacked the landowner who tried to stop them.

Pallavi Shah, who lodged the complaint with the police, alleged that a 'Goshala' (cowshed) on the land was also destroyed.

The complainant told police that her staff alerted her that four JCBs and around 70 masked people had trespassed onto the land. She said the masked men assaulted her employees Shiv Charan, Srinu and Dharampal and unlawfully confined them.

The complainant alleged that despite being informed about injunction orders issued by the District Court and the High Court in pending civil matters, the group demolished a goshala, damaged the field and destroyed a security guard's tent and equipment. The offenders allegedly mentioned the name of Raghava Construction.

She named Sudhir Shah, Avinav Shah, Akshay Shah and Amrit Shah New Gen Builders in her complaint.

The FIR has been registered against these individuals, Prashanth and others, New Gen Builders and Raghava Constructions.

Based on her complaint, the police registered the case under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass and house-trespass), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324(4) (mischief), 304(2) (snatching), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 351(2) r/w 3(5) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, Minister Srinivas Reddy dismissed the allegations against his family-run construction company as baseless. He clarified that the company had no role in what he described as the dispute between the two individuals.

--IANS

ms/svn