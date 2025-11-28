Land fraud case: J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet, two accused sent to judicial custody

Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch Kashmir said on Friday that it has filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court of law, as two accused have been sent to judicial custody.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, "The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has produced a chargesheet before the Hon'ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Anantnag, against Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, resident of Babapora Qazigund, Tehsil Devsar, District Kulgam, and Mohammad Yousuf Dar, resident of Khandipahari, Harnag, Anantnag.

"The case originated from a complaint alleging that Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, then serving as Patwari Halqa Khandipahari Anantnag, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the complainant's brothers to fraudulently mutate land falling under Khewat Nos. 05 and 07 at Khandipahari Harnag.

"This was done despite the land being under litigation and a status quo order issued by the Hon’ble Court, which was duly reflected in revenue records," it said.

Investigations revealed that the Patwari concealed material facts, facilitated the sale of a portion of the disputed land and prepared fraudulent mutations.

Accused Mohammad Yousuf Dar was also found to have procured a fake and forged gift deed purportedly executed by his mother.

"The alleged witnesses to the deed denied any involvement. The complainant further stated that the Patwari demanded money for providing revenue extracts and that no departmental action was taken despite approaching senior revenue authorities," it said.

Upon enquiry, the allegations were found prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of FIR No. 45/2015 under sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC, and 5(2) PC Act at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.

After a thorough investigation, the chargesheet has now been filed for judicial determination.

During the course of proceedings, the court has remanded the accused Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Yousuf Dar to the judicial lock-up.

"The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir remains committed to bringing fraudsters and economic offenders to justice and urges the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities," the statement added.

