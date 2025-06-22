Lalu Yadav to be unanimously elected RJD national president again, says Abdul Bari Siddiqui

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) RJD National General Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui on Sunday said that Lalu Prasad Yadav will become party president for the record 13th time, after getting elected unopposed.

Speaking to IANS, Siddiqui stated that all necessary formalities have been completed and Lalu Yadav will officially file his nomination.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav will be unanimously elected as the National President. All necessary formalities will be completed, and he will file his nomination tomorrow,” Siddiqui said, expressing confidence in Lalu Yadav's continued leadership.

When asked about Lalu Yadav's deteriorating health condition, Siddiqui acknowledged the concern but also suggested that political responsibilities remain a priority.

“Despite poor health, Lalu Yadav's popularity in Bihar's politics remains unmatched. There is a strong resolve to dislodge this government. Once we achieve that and form our own government with our Chief Minister, only then, if he desires, further decisions will be taken,” Siddiqui said, hinting at Lalu Yadav’s enduring influence on Bihar’s political landscape.

According to reports, a formal announcement to this regard would be made at the party's national council meeting on July 5.

Lalu's three-year tenure as the present RJD national president is ending on October 11, however, the elections were preponed due to the Bihar Assembly elections, slated for October–November this year.

Meanwhile, responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s remarks about recent rainfall and development schemes, Siddiqui launched a sharp counterattack.

Choudhary had claimed, “It’s been raining in Bihar for three days, and so have schemes. Even pensions have been increased.”

Siddiqui dismissed the flurry of announcements as election-driven.

“It’s election time, that’s why they’ve suddenly woken up. They were asleep all these days. What have they done to reduce inflation? What have they done for the poor? What have they done to stop the rampant corruption that exists at every table of government offices?” he asked, criticising the government’s track record on welfare and governance.

--IANS

rs/mr