Lalu Yadav leaves for Kolkata after expelling Tej Pratap

Patna, May 26 (IANS) After expelling elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the family, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti, departed from Patna airport to Kolkata on Monday evening.

The family is reportedly going to visit Tejashwi Yadav, his wife Rajshree Yadav, and their new-born daughter Katyayani.

When asked about Aishwarya Rai’s allegations at the Patna airport, RJD MP and Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti declined to comment in detail, citing the ongoing court case.

"This matter is sub judice, so it would not be appropriate to speak on it," Misa said.

However, when questioned about the family’s stand on Tej Pratap’s expulsion, Misa maintained that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s position as party and family head is final.

"Our father and party national president has made his stand clear. Beyond that, we have nothing more to add," she said.

The political and personal turmoil erupted after Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly admitted on social media to being in a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, prompting Lalu Yadav to take strict disciplinary action.

The revelation not only embarrassed the RJD leadership but also reignited long-standing allegations from Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap's wife since 2018.

Their marriage, however, soured quickly, and Aishwarya has since accused the Yadav family of domestic abuse, deception, and betrayal.

She has confirmed that the divorce case is still pending in court and that she will pursue justice through legal means.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Tej Pratap Yadav’s ousting escalated after Aishwarya Rai spoke to the media on Monday, levelling a series of grave allegations against the entire Yadav family.

"They knew Tej Pratap was in a relationship for 12 years, so why did they get me married to him? Why did they ruin my life?" Aishwarya Rai questioned while speaking to reporters.

She further alleged that Rabri Devi physically assaulted her and that the entire Yadav family — including Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav — was complicit in her suffering.

Referring to the recent expulsion of Tej Pratap as mere political theatrics ahead of elections, Aishwarya said: "This is all a drama. Rabri Devi must have already met her son in private and consoled him. They are pretending to have expelled him for public sympathy. Where was their so-called social justice when I was thrown out and beaten?"

"Let Lalu and Tejashwi talk about expelling Tej Pratap. I want to know what happened to me. Where is justice for me?" she asked.

--IANS

ajk/rad