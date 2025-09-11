Lalu Prasad Yadav hit out at BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav took a swipe at the BJP on Thursday ahead of the state Assembly elections slated at the end of this year, while also hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues.

The RJD patron also posted a picture of PM Modi on his X handle with a caption reading, “When will you come to Bihar to recite the Jumla?”

PM Modi is set to visit Bihar on September 15, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed Purnea airport and launch development projects worth several thousand crores.

He will also address a large public gathering, accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with other RJD leaders, has often accused the Prime Minister of “jumla” before his tours in Bihar.

During PM Modi’s visit to Gaya on August 22, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav shared a caricature calling him “Jumle-ji” and referring to promises like 2 crore jobs, women’s safety, and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts as jumlas.

The post triggered legal trouble for Tejashwi Yadav, with BJP leaders filing complaints in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, accusing him of insulting the Prime Minister.

Reacting sharply, Tejashwi then said, “Neither my father Lalu Yadav was ever afraid of cases, nor am I afraid of these FIRs.”

Tejashwi Yadav has also attacked the state government over law and order following the murder of an RJD leader in Patna.

“In this so-called double-engine government, incidents of murder, robbery, dacoity and rape are rising continuously. Criminals are getting protection from those in power. More than 100 murders have taken place, yet no action is being taken. Today, criminals have become emperors,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the BJP and NDA leaders are preparing for a show of strength during the Prime Minister’s visit, which will be marked by the inauguration of the Purnea airport, a long-pending demand of the region.

--IANS

ajk/dan