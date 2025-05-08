Lalu Prasad Yadav expresses pride in armed forces over Operation Sindoor

Patna, May 8 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday strongly supported the armed forces following its successful Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“We are proud of our country’s army. We stand with the Indian Army,” said Lalu Prasad Yadav while addressing the media persons at Patna airport after returning from Delhi following a month-long medical treatment.

He arrived in Patna accompanied by his elder daughter and Pataliputra Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti, who also commended the armed forces’ capabilities, stating, “Our army is fully capable of responding to terrorism and will give a befitting reply to those who challenge our country’s security.”

The statement of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti came after Operation Sindoor was conducted by the Indian Defence Forces at nine places in Pakistan and PoK in the early hours of Wednesday.

This has led to massive destruction in the terrorist camps of internationally banned outfits like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Lalu Yadav was greeted with enthusiastic chants and a massive turnout of RJD supporters, who had gathered at the airport for a glimpse of their leader. Arriving in a wheelchair, the veteran leader was visibly moved by the reception.

The area around Patna airport echoed with slogans of “Lalu Yadav Zindabad.”

On April 2, Lalu’s health deteriorated in Patna due to low blood pressure and injuries to his shoulder and hand, after which he was initially admitted to Paras Hospital.

Upon the recommendation of doctors, he was flown to Delhi later that day for advanced treatment. His wife Rabri Devi accompanied him, while his son Tejashwi Yadav informed the public of the seriousness of the situation at the time.

After nearly a month of treatment and recovery in Delhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav has now returned to Patna. His homecoming has energised RJD cadres ahead of ongoing political developments and has reaffirmed his symbolic role as a key figure in Bihar politics.

--IANS

ajk/dan