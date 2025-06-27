Lalu Prasad slams RSS leader Hosabale's call for review of Constitution's Preamble

Patna, June 27 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has vehemently condemned RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale for his call to review the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, saying it is an attack on democratic values.

Lalu's remarks come after Dattatreya Hosabale, in a media interaction on Thursday, called for a review of the words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' from the Preamble, arguing that these terms were inserted during the Emergency era and no longer reflect contemporary India.

Hosabale said, "There should be a discussion on whether they should remain. I say this in a building named after Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose original Constitution did not include these terms in the Preamble."

Hosabale's remarks, made at an event in Delhi, drew sharp criticism from the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), while Shiv Sena came out in support of the suggestion.

Lalu said, "No one can dare to touch the constitution."

In a post on the social media platform X in Hindi, Lalu denounced the RSS proposal, saying: "The country's largest casteist and hateful organisation, RSS, has talked about changing the Constitution. Why do people with unjust character have so much hatred for democracy and Baba Saheb's Constitution in their minds and thoughts?"

Lalu underscored that the Preamble's commitment to socialist redistribution and secular pluralism remains inviolable pillars of India's Republic, rooted in Ambedkar's vision.

Hosabale claimed that the original framers did not include these ideals, and suggested that their addition under then–PM Indira Gandhi’s Emergency (1975–77) warrants reconsideration.

Wednesday marked 50 years since the Emergency declaration on June 25, 1975, a period during which both socialist and secular tenets were formally enshrined in the Preamble.

Earlier, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and CM Nitish Kumar labelled the Emergency a "black chapter" in India's history.

Lalu's critique joins a chorus of opposition leaders warning against any backtracking on constitutional guarantees and may strengthen calls for a united stance among Grand Alliance parties in the face of BJP-RSS initiatives.

--IANS

ajk/svn