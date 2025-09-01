‘Lalu family symbol of corruption’: Nityanand Rai hits back at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition, particularly RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, over their remarks at the conclusion of the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s charge that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the “father of moral corruption”, Rai said the RJD leader had no right to speak on morality.

“The family whose history is full of fodder scam, tar scam, milk scam and job scam cannot lecture anyone on moral corruption. If there is a symbol of corruption not only in Bihar but in the entire country, it is the Lalu family,” Rai alleged.

The Union Minister dismissed the Voter Adhikar Yatra as a political gimmick.

“The entire purpose of this Yatra was to abuse, protect infiltrators, play with the honour and identity of Biharis and defame the people of Bihar. The country saw how our popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even his revered mother were insulted. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should remember - this is Bihar, and anti-national forces will never get protection here,” Rai claimed.

Targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rai said that those who parade the Constitution today have historically undermined it.

“History is witness to how the Constitution maker Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was defeated in elections and repeatedly insulted by the Congress. For such people to come to the land of democracy and talk about saving the Constitution is hypocrisy of the highest order,” he added.

Drawing a sharp religious analogy, Rai accused Tejashwi of standing for corruption and nepotism.

“On one hand, Tejashwi takes the name of Lord Krishna, but on the other, his actions are opposite to the path shown by Krishna. Where Lord Krishna destroyed his oppressor uncle Kansa and worked for the welfare of society, Tejashwi stands for the protection of scams and corruption. Krishna taught the importance of karma in the Gita, but Tejashwi’s karma is based only on looting,” Rai said.

Alleging lawlessness during the Yatra, the former Bihar BJP chief claimed that opposition supporters indulged in criminal activities.

“During the Voter Rights Yatra, RJD and Congress supporters looted the motorcycles of dozens of people. If these people form the government in Bihar, today they are snatching bikes, tomorrow they will take your house, land and shop. People must remain alert and careful of such forces,” Rai warned.

--IANS

ajk/dan