Lakhs of devotees throng Telangana's Medaram for tribal fair

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Lakhs of devotees flocked to Medaram in Telangana’s Mulugu district as Samarkka Saralamma Jatara, Asia’s biggest tribal fair, entered the third day on Friday.

Read More

The fair was underway in a smooth manner amid tight security and elaborate arrangements made by the State government.

Devotees from various parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and other states were offering prayers to tribal deities Samakka and Saralamma.

The open ground around the temple was overflowing with devotees. Serpentine queues of devotees were seen at the temple.

Devotional fervour among devotees marked the celebrations. Devotees also thronged Jampanna Vagu or stream for holy dip.

Officials said the biennial event was progressing in a peaceful and smooth manner.

The official machinery was effectively managing the crowd. Medical teams were on alert to deal with any emergency.

British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad, Gareth Wynn Owen also visited the Sammakka–Saralamma Temple at Medaram and offered prayers on Friday.

Dressed in traditional handloom attire, he participated in the Thulabaram ritual. He was accompanied by Minister Seethakka and the District Collector, who briefed him on the significance of the Medaram Maha Jatara and the arrangements made for devotees.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, endowments minister Konda Surekha, leaders of different political parties and officials were among those who offered prayers.

The main ritual of the Jatara was performed on Thursday night when Sammakka Thalli departed from Chilakalagutta towards Medaram. Amid traditional tribal customs, and as a mark of respect, the District Superintendent of Police fired ceremonial gunshots in the air as the goddess began her journey. Sammakka Thalli reached the Gadde, the sacred platform, late in the night.

Meanwhile, at Chilakalagutta, where Goddess Sammakka was present in the form of Kumkuma Bharani, the chief priest of Sammakka, Kokkera Krishnayya, along with other priests reached the hilltop and performed special pujas for Sammakka Thalli with lamp offerings.

Ministers Danasari Seethakka and Adluri Laxman Kumar, District Collector Divakar T.S., and District SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan also offered prayers following traditional tribal customs. At the main entrance of the Medaram temple premises, Sammakka Thalli was formally received and accorded a traditional welcome.

Once every two years, on the auspicious day of Magha Shuddha Pournami priests install Sammakka Thalli on the Gadde. The representations of Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju have already taken their places on the Medaram Gaddelu.

From Chilakalagutta to the temple premises, countless devotees performed ritual aarti to Sammakka Thalli, expressing deep devotion and reverence.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud visited Medaram and offered prayers. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Jual Oram also visited the holy place and were accorded a traditional welcome by folk artists.

--IANS

ms/rad