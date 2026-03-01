Lakhpati Didi yojana empowering women in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district

Raipur, March 1 (IANS) The Lakhpati Didi Yojana, launched by the Modi government for the emancipation and empowerment of women, particularly those from rural backgrounds, is giving shape to the dreams and aspirations of crores of middle-class farmers and their families.

Read More

In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, the lives of rural women have undergone a sea-change as the villagers are not switched from stoves to gas cylinders but are also becoming self-reliant and self-employed.

Here, the women are engaging in businesses and are making rural products marketable in the international market to compete with large companies.

The Surguja district administration has introduced another innovation for the betterment of women.

An outlet named Asha Bihan Bazaar has opened, branding and attractively packaging the products of women from self-help groups. These products are now available in city shops and e-commerce sites. The special feature is the Chhattis Kala brand, which allows products produced in different regions of the state to be sold in other districts.

Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Asha Devi was granted a loan of Rs 5 lakh by the National Rural Livelihood Mission, which has now enabled her to become self-reliant.

Asha Devi, from Kishun Nagar village in Surguja, explained that previously, they lacked a permanent place to sell their products. However, they received a Rs 5 lakh loan from the District Panchayat under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, which enabled them to open this shop under the name Asha Bihan.

She explained that in this Bihan Bazaar, they sell pure products made in their village, all made by the Didis of the group. Moringa powder, mustard oil from raw mustard oil, cumin flower rice, and tikhur flour are all available here.

District Panchayat CEO Vinay Agarwal explained that the Bihan Didis in Surguja district manufacture a variety of products, but due to a lack of a proper platform and improved branding and packaging, their products were unable to achieve the same market recognition as other products. Therefore, these products will now be sold in attractive packaging under the brand name 'Chattis Kala'.

--IANS

mr/uk