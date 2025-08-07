Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh CM transfers Rs 1,500 to each beneficiary ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Bhopal, Aug 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday released the monthly installment of cash incentive provided to eligible women beneficiaries under the much-talked ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yadav digitally transferred the amount of Rs 1, 250 into the bank accounts of more than 1.26 crore women beneficiaries of this scheme during an event in Rajgarh district on Thursday.

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, the Chief Minister also transferred an additional amount of Rs 250 to each beneficiary of the scheme as a bonus amount.

This means that each beneficiary has received a total of Rs 1,500 for this month.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released an additional amount of Rs 450 to each woman beneficiary registered under the Ujjwala Yojana (Scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide cooking gas at subsidised rate) for refilling LPG cylinders.

After transferring the amount, Chief Minister Yadav said he would seek blessings from all 'Behna' (sisters) to make him able to fulfill the promises made to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I would seek blessings from our sisters," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further stated that his government has decided to continue with the schemes introduced by the previous BJP government to provide benefits to people of the state.

He reiterated that the government has decided to increase the monthly installment of Ladli Behna Yojana up to Rs 1,500 against Rs 1,250 per month.

"As I have already announced that the monthly amount to the beneficiaries under Ladli Behna Yajana will be increased step by step. When Bhai Dooj festival will come after this Diwali festival, our sisters will receive Rs 1,500 per month," Yadav added.

Notably, Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023 from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government with monthly installment of Rs 1,000 per month to each beneficiary.

This scheme was seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic win in the 2023 assembly polls.

Giving Rs 250 as bonus amount on Rakha Bandhan was also started by ex-CM Chouhan, who is now Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

--IANS

pd/pgh