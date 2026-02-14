Ladli Behna scheme: MP CM transfers Rs 1,836cr to women beneficiaries

Bhopal, Feb 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday transferred Rs 1,836 crore as the monthly instalment under the Ladli Behna Yojana into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries during an event held in Khandwa district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 252 crore and inaugurated completed projects valued at Rs 352.41 crore, according to an official statement.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Yadav congratulated the beneficiaries of the scheme and reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering women through several flagship schemes of the Centre and the state government.

At a separate event held in Burhanpur district, the Chief Minister dedicated development projects related to multiple departments worth Rs 696 crore. These projects, covering infrastructure, public amenities, agriculture and other sectors, are expected to give fresh momentum to the district’s overall development.

The Chief Minister announced that an agriculture-based regional industry conclave will soon be organised in Burhanpur district and that a kirtan centre will be built for the Bairagi community. He also assured that pending payments to workers at the cooperative cotton mill would be cleared soon.

“A unit for value addition, storage and processing will be established in the district to benefit banana farmers, and youth will receive skill-based training,” he said, adding that the state government is committed to increasing farmers’ income.

During his address, CM Yadav highlighted the achievements of his government over the past two years. He also accused the opposition Congress of attempting to create what he described as a false narrative against the BJP government.

“Despite being in power for several decades in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, the Congress did not take steps to empower women, the poor and farmers, and now its leaders are trying to create a wrong narrative against the BJP government,” Yadav said.

