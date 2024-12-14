Laddu Controversy: SIT team reaches Tirupati Balaji temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The six-member team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached Lord Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Saturday morning to inspect the temple kitchen.

The SIT team, investigating the Tirumala 'Laddu' controversy, carried out inspections in various sections of the temple. The investigation team also checked the temple kitchen where the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam is made.



They reviewed the laboratory where quality tests for 'Laddus' are conducted while checking the related records. The SIT team carried out inspections in the flour mill as well.

Over three weeks ago, a SIT team visited Tirupati to investigate the adulteration of 'ghee' used in the sacred food offering (prasad). The team was conducting a detailed investigation in Tirupati and Tirumala. The inquiry is aimed at gathering complete information regarding the adulteration case.

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI-led investigation into the Laddu prasadam issue. The team will include officials from the state police and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board passed a resolution prohibiting political statements within Tirumala, stating that legal action will be taken against violators as well as those who propagate them.

Moreover, the board decided to write to the Andhra Pradesh Government, requesting appropriate action regarding non-Hindu employees working in Tirumala.

The TTD Trust Board also resolved to use enhanced quality ghee in preparing the iconic Srivari Laddu. These resolutions along with others were taken in the first meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board under the Chairmanship of BR Naidu on Monday at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. During the meeting, the board members discussed 80 key issues and passed several resolutions. (ANI)

