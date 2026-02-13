Ladakh's senior NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon passes away, J&K Assembly pays tribute

Jammu, Feb 13 (IANS) Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon passed away on Friday as the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly observed a two-minute silence in tribute to the former legislator.

The former Food Minister of the erstwhile state, Qamar Ali Akhoon, a prominent political face from Kargil in the Ladakh union territory, passed away, triggering widespread grief across political circles in Jammu and Kashmir.

The demise of the senior leader was informed to the Legislative Assembly by National Conference spokesperson and legislator, Tanveer Sadiq.

Soon after the announcement, members of the House expressed profound sorrow and paid rich tributes to his political and public service legacy.

Akhoon, who hailed from Sangra village of Kargil, was regarded as a seasoned politician who represented Kargil and the Ladakh region with distinction during his tenure in public life.

Known for his grassroots connect and administrative experience, he held the Food portfolio and was considered a key voice from the mountainous district in successive political phases of the erstwhile state.

Members across party lines acknowledged his contribution to public welfare and his role in articulating the concerns of people from far-flung and high-altitude areas.

Several legislators described him as a committed leader who remained accessible to the masses and worked towards strengthening democratic institutions in the region.

The Assembly observed solemn moments as members remembered his service and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Akhoon’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the political history of Kargil, where he had emerged as one of the most recognisable and influential figures over the years.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh by Parliament in August 2019. The bifurcation came with the abrogation of Article 370.

Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K were held in 2024, and the NC government headed by Omar Abdullah took office in October 2024.

Despite separation from J&K, the NC is still maintaining its presence in the Ladakh region, especially in the Muslim-majority district of Kargil.

