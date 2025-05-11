‘Laaton ke bhoot, baaton se…’: Former Army Chief lambasts Pakistan

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Pakistan has a long history of breaking promises and also has a habit of being on the loose, unless being pulled by its horns, said former Army chief General Shankar Roy Chowdhury while reacting to ceasefire violation by Pakistan last night, hours after two countries reached an understanding to the effect.

The Army General (Retd), speaking to IANS, was more direct and unrestrained in lambasting the rogue nation as he stated, “laaton ke bhoot, baaton se nahin maante” (those who understand the language of kicks, won’t get it by words).

Recalling the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the former Army chief narrated how the latter backtracked after abject surrender to the Indian forces and resorted to its ugly ways.

He suggested that the only way to tame the neighbouring nation was by hitting it hard.

“They must be pounced and torn apart. Maximum damage must be inflicted on them,” he said.

Notably, many veterans and retired generals of the armed forces have blasted Pakistan for breaching the understanding on ceasefire on Saturday night, hours after reaching a deal last evening.

Lt General (Retd) Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan can never be trusted and also cited the instance of 1971, when it first bowed down before India but broke the deal within days.

“We’ve been trying to trust them for the last 70 years. Every time, we have failed. The biggest example is the 1971 war. A similar agreement was signed then, so we returned 90,000 prisoners of war. They soon changed their commitment. How can we ever trust Pakistan? We’ve been telling them you're perpetrating India for the past 25-30 years, and they keep denying it,” the Lt General said.

He said that Pakistan knows the fact that it can’t take on India in confrontation and hence has kept up the policy of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’ as formulated by its previous rulers.

