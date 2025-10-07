L-G Sinha thanks PM Modi for Rs 171 crore aid released for J&K farmers

Srinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the release of Rs 171 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for the farmers of the union territory.

In an official statement, L-G Sinha has expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for the advance release of the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme for farmers.

The L-G has said that nearly Rs 171 crore will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of around 8.55 lakh eligible farmers across Jammu and Kashmir under the latest instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

“The L-G said the timely financial support will significantly boost the rural economy and help farmers sustain their livelihoods amid ongoing challenges. I am extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for the advance release of the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN Scheme for the farmers of J&K. Around Rs 171 crore will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of about 8.55 lakh eligible farmers of the Union Territory," he said.

L-G Sinha said that this much-needed assistance "will help our farmers sustain their livelihoods and accelerate recovery to resume agricultural activities”.

Highlighting the resilience and importance of the farming community, the L-G said that the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir are the backbone of the economy and play a crucial role in driving growth across other sectors.

He added that the Government of India remains fully committed to mitigating the effects of the recent floods -- described as the worst in several decades -- and to ensuring stability and recovery for the affected population.

The L-G has reaffirmed that the administration will continue to work in close coordination with the Centre to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure they receive every possible support to resume normal agricultural operations swiftly.

It must be recalled that the Union Ministry of Rural Development has already released Rs 4,224 crore under PMGSY-IV for J&K.

Rs 4,224 crore were released for 316 road projects in J&K under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV. This package, covering 1,781 km of roads, is the largest ever approved for the Union Territory under the scheme.

--IANS

sq/dpb