L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' in J&K

Jammu, March 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, directed a large scale crackdown on drug smuggling networks which target youth of the Union Territory (UT).

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L-G Sinha has reviewed the progress of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Drug-Free India Initiative) in Jammu and Kashmir, at a high-level meeting at Lok Bhavan Jammu.

"Deliberate and sinister efforts are being made to push the youth of Jammu and Kashmir into the abyss of drug addiction. A comprehensive, whole-of-government approach, combining stringent enforcement, robust preventive measures, and a carefully calibrated multi-pronged action plan, is urgently required to dismantle the entire ecosystem of drug smuggling and narco-terrorism," he said.

He called for 'Jan Bhagidari' (public movement) and a coordinated response against drug abuse for achieving the goal of 'Nasha Mukt' Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting discussed five key focused areas -- Enforcement, Information, Education and Communication, Counselling, Treatment, and Rehabilitation, while integrating a rigorous social media monitoring system to counter false narratives.

The L-G directed the officials for implementation of deterrents, especially within educational institutions, in mission mode.

He also directed for identifying and strictly punishing any remnants of narco-terror networks within the system.

L-G Sinha emphasised that the citizens must be encouraged to report the drug addiction and drug smuggling-related matters to the police and the UT administration.

He also reviewed the preparations of all the line departments for the upcoming intensive drug awareness campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Religious leaders, social organisations, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Scouts and Guides and political leaders must be taken onboard in the fight against drug addiction," the L-G said.

He directed for assessment of activities conducted under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over the past one year.

The meeting also discussed the onboarding of all the districts on Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Portal, engagement of nodal officers, ongoing community outreach programmes, training and capacity building, strengthening and expansion of de-addiction infrastructure and human resource, operationalisation of Addiction Treatment Facilities, drug de-addiction registry portal, implementation of standard operating procedures and activities undertaken by the line departments.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the L-G directed the senior officials to prioritise Vibrant Villages Programme, with a dedicated focus on inclusive development of border villages.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shailendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary (Home); Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; M. Raju, Commissioner Secretary to J&K Health and Medical Education Department; Administrative Secretaries; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Sujit Kumar, IGP Security J&K; and other senior officials.

--IANS

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