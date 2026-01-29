L-G inaugurates project to boost civil aviation at Leh IAF station

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) In a boost to tourism and economic activities in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Kavinder Gupta inaugurated, in the presence to top Indian Air Force (IAF) officials, a project aimed at developing civil aviation infrastructure at the IAF station in Leh, an official said on Thursday.

The upgraded infrastructure will enable smoother aircraft ground movement and facilitate quicker civil departures.

These improvements will enhance passenger convenience, and reduce turnaround time, an official of the Ministry of Defence said, adding that the event was also attended by Air Marshal J.S. Mann, Senior Air Staff Officer of the Western Air Command.

The inauguration on Wednesday marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Civil Aviation infrastructure in Ladakh and the spirit of close cooperation between the civil administration and all agencies involved in the region's development, the official said.

The infrastructure has been upgraded in record time despite extremely challenging high-altitude terrain and adverse weather conditions, a statement said.

"Improved air connectivity will provide a strong impetus to tourism in the Leh sector, generating economic opportunities and supporting local livelihoods," it added.

"At the same time, the enhanced facilities will ensure more reliable air services for residents and visitors alike, while also strengthening the region's ability to respond swiftly to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) requirements," it said.

The Defence Ministry said the development contributes meaningfully to Ladakh's long-term socio-economic growth.

Earlier, Ladakh L-G Gupta on Wednesday warned that "white-collar militancy" continues to pose a threat to India's internal security, even as the country has made major strides in controlling extremism.

His remarks came after a blast occurred near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, triggering a multi-agency crackdown, including the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking on the broader security situation, L-G Gupta said the Central government has significantly reduced militancy and radicalisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The L-G cautioned that hostile forces outside India were also attempting to destabilise the nation.

"India's development and a positive environment are things that our neighbouring countries do not want to see. It is possible that they may continue trying to create disturbances. However, our agencies are strong, our people are resilient, and our police are capable," he added.

--IANS

rch/khz