L-G calls for greener Delhi at DDA’s Palaash Mahotsav

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Palaash Mahotsav, highlighting the importance of green public spaces and citizen participation in environmental conservation.

Speaking to reporters, the L-G announced that the two-day festival has now been extended to three days in view of public enthusiasm.

“The two-day Palaash Mahotsav has been extended to three days...The park features walking and cycling tracks to encourage Delhi residents to exercise, supporting the Prime Minister’s Fit India initiative. More DDA parks will be developed and opened to the public soon...” he said.

The Palaash Mahotsav, organised by the DDA, celebrates the transition from winter to spring, a season symbolising renewal, colour and togetherness. The festival reflects DDA’s continued efforts towards sustainable urban development and enhancing accessible public green spaces across the national Capital.

Visitors at the festival are experiencing elaborate floral arrangements, seasonal plant displays and interactive green installations showcasing both ornamental and native species.

Complementing the horticultural exhibits are artisan stalls, food courts, cultural performances, workshops and participatory activities, making the event inclusive and engaging for families, students and visitors of all age groups.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar are also participating in the inaugural event.

Earlier, on February 14, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the 'DDA Green Expo 2026' along with Palaash Mahotsav 2026 at Baansera on the Yamuna bank.

Calling upon citizens to take responsibility for the environment, he said, “Who would have ever imagined, just 3 years back, that this degraded and polluted site would host a ‘Green Expo’ and become a platform for planning a sustainable future for Delhi.”

In a social media message, Saxena described Baansera as “a stellar example of greening and reclaiming degraded land,” expressing hope that the Expo would offer practical solutions to Delhi’s environmental challenges.

The DDA noted that Day 1 of the Green Expo included MoU signings, a logo reveal, keynote addresses and an exhibition walkthrough, setting the tone for Delhi’s vision of a climate-ready and sustainable future.

In addition to Baansera at Birsa Munda Chowk, the Palaash Festival was simultaneously celebrated at Ashoka Garden in Ashok Vihar, Lala Hardayal Park in Jasola and Smriti Van in Narela, each curated around distinct themes of nature, sustainability and community life.

The venues feature thematic floral displays, curated gardens, landscape installations and public activity zones, presenting a unified narrative of Delhi’s relationship with nature.

