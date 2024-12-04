Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya arrives in India for official visit

New Delhi: Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya has arrived in India for an official visit to the nation on Tuesday.

Following his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed a warm welcome to the Kuwait minister and stated this visit would further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Kuwait.

"Further strengthening India-Kuwait multifaceted relations. Warm welcome to FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya MoFA Kuwait as he arrives in India on an official visit," the MEA said, taking to the social media platform X.



According to an official press release by the MEA, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya will be here in India till Wednesday, December 4.

His visit will include high-profile meetings, starting with a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM's residence on Wednesday. Later, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Al-Yahya will depart back to Kuwait on Wednesday night, the press release stated.

India and Kuwait share a historically strong bilateral relationship that has stood the test of time. Rooted in centuries of trade and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian Rupee served as its legal tender.

Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities, including shipbuilding, pearl diving, and trading goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for wood, spices, and textiles.

This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

The Indian community, estimated to be one million strong, forms the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold roles across various fields, from engineering, medicine, and IT to business and trade.

The robust Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors, and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties.

Notably, prominent Indian brands like Lulu Hypermarket and Centre Point have become integral to the Kuwaiti market.

Cultural and social engagement also thrives through over 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. These groups actively organise programs to promote cultural exchange and community welfare, further solidifying the people-to-people connection between the nations. (ANI)