Kuruvai paddy piles up in Delta as procurement lags, farmers left in distress

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) With the Kuruvai harvest almost complete, farmers across the Cauvery Delta are struggling to get their paddy procured as the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has failed to ensure proper planning and coordination.

Poor transportation, shortage of gunny bags, and the absence of pre-season consultations with farmers have left thousands of tonnes of paddy heaped outside Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), exposed to the monsoon rains.

This year’s Kuruvai cultivation has been one of the most extensive in recent times, with 6.31 lakh acres under cultivation — a sharp rise from the normal 3.87 lakh acres.

While only 30 per cent of the crop remains to be harvested, procurement has lagged far behind expectations. Of the 70 per cent already harvested, just 40 per cent has been lifted by the TNCSC, leaving massive stockpiles at various centres.

Each DPC is estimated to be holding between 10,000 and 20,000 chippoms (40-kg bags) of paddy, leading to congestion and logistical challenges. The delays have been attributed to administrative instability within TNCSC, which saw the transfer of five Managing Directors between January and October this year.

The leadership vacuum affected crucial decision-making during the peak procurement phase, especially in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts — the heart of the Delta region.

The gunny bag shortage has added to farmers’ distress. Despite official claims that stocks were being replenished through fresh procurement from West Bengal, the situation on the ground remains grim, with most DPCs reporting inadequate supply.

The shortage has slowed down packing and dispatch operations, further delaying transportation to warehouses. In several areas, paddy is being stored in open spaces as temporary DPCs have not been fully activated.

With limited lorries available for movement from DPCs to godowns, procurement staff have managed to lift only between 500 and 600 bags a day per centre, against the target of 1,000 bags.

Continuous rainfall across the Delta has compounded the crisis, with reports of paddy stocks sprouting at several centres due to prolonged exposure to moisture.

Farmers, exhausted after months of cultivation, have been left anxious and frustrated, with many spending days in front of DPCs awaiting procurement. They have appealed to the government to expedite procurement immediately after Deepavali, ensuring that their hard-earned produce is saved from further damage as the Northeast Monsoon intensifies.

