Kumaraswamy says 'Vande Mataram' inspires every Indian to cultivate spirit of patriotism (Ld)

Mysuru, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday urged citizens to uphold an unwavering spirit of patriotism as the nation marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, the iconic song composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the national capital, Delhi, as part of the event commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy participated in the programme organised at the BEML unit in Mysuru, which was connected to the Prime Minister's live broadcast.

"I was delighted to take part in the Prime Minister's live programme," said the Union Minister, adding that even after one and a half centuries, Vande Mataram remains immortal in the hearts of all Indians.

He paid tribute to the song and recalled its vital role during the freedom struggle.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said that Vande Mataram had united a fragmented India during the colonial era and continues to be a song loved by the people even after 150 years.

"Listening to Vande Mataram still fills one with goosebumps," he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a year-long series of events to commemorate Vande Mataram. Minister Kumaraswamy called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals enshrined in this great song and nurture the spirit of patriotism.

On the occasion, H.D. Kumaraswamy also planted a sapling and watered it within the BEML campus.

MLA G.T. Harish Gowda and senior officials of the organisation were present.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said: "Vande Mataram was not merely a national song or the lifeblood of the freedom movement -- it was a declaration of cultural nationalism."

The BJP's Karnataka unit, in a post on social media platform X, stated: "150 years ago, Vande Mataram lit a spark that united India in its fight for freedom. Today, in a confident and resurgent New India, that spark has become a national fire powering progress, innovation, and global leadership."

Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, remains one of India’s most enduring symbols of patriotism and unity. Originally included in his novel Anandamath, the song inspired countless freedom fighters during the struggle for independence.

Celebrated for its powerful evocation of the motherland, Vande Mataram continues to hold emotional and historical significance even 150 years later.

