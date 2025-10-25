Kumaraswamy criticises K'taka govt, says RSS row is to hide failures

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday sharply criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government, stating that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) issue is being highlighted by the state government to cover its own failures.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, he said that the RSS cannot be banned, and questioned why the government constantly talks about the organisation. “What have they achieved? Why waste time discussing RSS?” he asked.

Referring to past controversies, Kumaraswamy noted that the government delayed action on the Dharmasthala SIT case. “Now, Mahesh Shetty (activist against temple authorities) has received relief in one case. During this government, nothing reaches a logical conclusion. They waste time and mislead people,” he said.

He emphasized that instead of focusing on the RSS, the government should prioritize development and resolving the state’s pressing issues. Mere criticism is of no use, he added.

Responding to a question on Yathindra Siddaramaiah projecting Satish Jarkiholi as the next Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said: “Anyone can become CM in this country under the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar. It’s the party’s decision to choose the CM. No one is inevitable. What I think doesn’t matter.”

He further criticized the state government for neglecting farmers’ issues. “I don’t know if reports were submitted to the central government. Banning RSS is not the priority. First, solve people’s problems,” he said.

When asked about Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s challenge to him to bring industries to the state and he would ensure land acquisitions, Kumaraswamy reminded that during his tenure as CM, he initiated numerous reforms. He highlighted the “Compete with China” plan, industrial clusters, employment schemes, and proposed Rs 25,000 crore subsidies for the industrial sector — initiatives that were scrapped by the current government. “They lacked the capability to continue these projects,” he said.

On the challenge for an open discussion from Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy retorted that Shivakumar lacks the competence. “Does he have the eligibility to hold an open debate? I never engaged in corruption like him. Before talking about me, understand my work as CM, my departments, and my initiatives. I have taken steps such as introducing 4,500 electric buses in Bengaluru and other development projects across the state,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also questioned the claims of past ministers regarding industrial development in Bengaluru, implying that many projects were mismanaged or swallowed by private interests.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remark that he would not ask PM Narendra Modi for funds, Kumaraswamy said, “Why should I ask for funds? People gave 136 seats for the Congress. When floods came, I built 1,000 houses in Kodagu without waiting for central aid. They lack such capability and initiative,” he said.

Among those present at the press meet were Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, former Minister Venkatarao Nadagouda, Legislative Council members T.A. Sharavan, S.L. Bhojegowda, Javarayigowda, Vivekananda, JD(S) Bengaluru City unit President and former MLA H.M. Ramesh Gowda, and Choudareddy Thoopalli.

